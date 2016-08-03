Aug 3 Intershop Communications AG :

* Positive EBIT in Q2; half-year EBIT still negative at -1.3 million euros

* H1 revenues of 16.3 million euros ($18.27 million) (previous year: 21.0 million euros)

* H1 result came in at -1.6 million euros (previous year: -0.6 million euros)

* EBIT for first six months of 2016 were still negative at -1.3 million euros (previous year: -0.5 million euros)

* We are optimistic about second half of year and maintain our forecast for full year in view of our large pipeline of orders - CEO