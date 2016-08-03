Aug 3 Bank Pekao :
* The chief executive of Poland's No.2 lender Pekao, Luigi
Lovaglio, said on Wednesday that he expects the bank to match
its 2015 net profit of 2.29 billion zlotys ($593.7 million) this
year.
* "We are on the right path to reach the target we set at
the start of this year, which was to achieve a result close to
that of 2015," Lovaglio told a news conference.
* Earlier on Wednesday, Pekao said it posted a 12 percent
rise year-on-year in its second-quarter net profit, beating
analysts' forecasts thanks to proceeds related to the sale of
Visa Europe and higher-than-expected fee income.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8573 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)