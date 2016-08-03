BRIEF-Indus Holding acquires a stake of around 76% m+p gmbh
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover
Aug 3 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :
* H1 net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.48 million) versus 4.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 earnings margin 30 million euros versus 30.9 million euros a year ago
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results