Aug 3 Sygnis AG :

* In the first half of 2016, revenues increased significantly by 63% to 319 thousand euros ($357,248.10), compared to 196 thousand euros for the same period in 2015

* H1 net loss improved by 24% or 464 thousand euros

* H1 operating results improved by 23 % to 1,437 thousand euros (H1 2015: 1,877 thousand euros)

* Given that the integration process of expedeon into sygnis has just started, the company is currently not able to publish any detailed consolidated forecast for the remainder of the year