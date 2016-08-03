Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
Aug 3 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Entered into merger with Tellurian Investments Inc, a private co focused on development of mid-scale LNG on U.S. Gulf coast
* Announces strategic merger and enters the LNG business
* Board of directors of each company has unanimously approved terms of agreement
* Magellan will issue about 122 million shares of common stock to Tellurian shareholders
* Tellurian is led by Charif Souki, former founder, chairman, CEO of Cheniere Energy and Martin Houston, former COO of BG Group Plc
* Each share of Tellurian will be converted into right to receive 1.30 shares of Magellan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.