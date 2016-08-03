BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 sales rose 3.2 percent to $332.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $331.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.6 percent
* Qtrly e-commerce sales increased 9.4 percent
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30
* Sees 2016 total comparable sales growth expected to be flat to slightly negative
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates