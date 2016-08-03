Aug 3 Novae Group Plc

* Interim dividend of 7.5p per share (H1 2015: 7.3p per share)

* As an underwriting business at Lloyd's, Novae has access to single EU market

* Lloyd's is concentrating on its plans post-EU membership, which are focused on maintaining access to single market with regulatory passporting rights under which Lloyd's businesses currently operate

* Novae's premium income from EU member states does not represent a significant part of group's business and accounts for less than 10 percent of total gross written premium

* Gross written premium of 513.1 million stg (H1 2015: 463.1 million stg)

* Attritional loss ratio of 47.9 pct (H1 2015: 51.1 pct)

* Combined ratio of 96.1 pct (H1 2015: 89.8 pct)

* Profit before tax and foreign exchange of 37.9 million stg (H1 2015: 29 million stg)

* Expectations are that volatility for investment assets will remain raised for near future as details emerge around negotiations of Britain's exit from EU

* Novae's investment strategy includes a dynamic asset allocation overlay, managed by Blackrock, which is designed to enable swift action to be taken in such periods as circumstance dictate

* Novae remains confident that a London insurance company outside of EU will continue to flourish, and longer-term impact on group is not currently anticipated to be significant