BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Aug 3 Wallenstam AB :
* Q2 income from property management 184 million Swedish crowns ($21.60 million) versus 171 million crowns year ago
* Q2 rental income 397 million crowns versus 390 million crowns year ago
* FY net profit 691.27 billion pounds versus 583.10 billion pounds year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kbZlLO) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold equities amid political instability and on worries of further interest rate hikes, brokers said.