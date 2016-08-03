Aug 3 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Q2 adjusted NAV/share of 7.70 euros versus 7.35 euros previous quarter

* Normalised FFO of 11.0 million euros ($12.33million), or 0.15 euro per share for Q2 of 2016

* Excluding losses arising within those legacy portfolios that have a negative NAV, group generated a net profit after taxation of 22.8 million euros for H1