UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
* H1 revpar (reported currency) at 67.91 stg versus 68.28 stg year earlier
* H1 profit before tax 56 mln stg versus 62 mln stg year earlier
* Interim dividend 2.08p versus 2.08p year earlier
* UK referendum vote to leave EU, together with recent terrorist activity, has further intensified uncertainty over direction of global economy - Chairman
* Are adopting a prudent strategy including a review of capital expenditure - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources