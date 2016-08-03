UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Game Digital Plc
* Market trends experienced in first half of year have continued into our second half, with a challenging UK trading environment set against good growth in Spain
* On a statutory basis, group revenues for 53 weeks ended July 30 2016 are expected to be approximately 815 mln stg (2015: 866.6 mln stg).
* Gross transaction value was broadly flat in second half at 316.8 mln stg (H2 2015: 318.3 mln stg)
* Expects to report an adjusted EBITDA for 53 weeks ended July 30 2016 within range of current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources