BRIEF-Konecranes completes divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business
* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business
Aug 3 Frutarom Industries Ltd :
* Agreement for purchase of 100% of shares of Redbrook Ingredients Services Limited in exchange for about $44.8 million
* Transaction was financed through bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
* Crystal Financial provides acquisition financing for Model N