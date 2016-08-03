Aug 3 Moody's on Spain's banking system:

* Moody's changes outlook on Spain's banking system to stable from positive as challenges to profitability emerge

* Healthy economy is helping Spain's lenders to improve asset risk

* Domestic economy to grow at a healthy 2.9% rate in 2016 and 2.0% in 2017

* Expects profitability to remain stable over the outlook period

* Expects stock of repossessed real-estate assets to start reducing on back of improved housing dynamics

* Expects Spanish banks' asset quality to continue to improve over the outlook period Source text - (bit.ly/2aQ5KLI) (Bengaluru Newsroom)