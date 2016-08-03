BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* Samsung said in talks to buy assets of Fiat auto-parts unit - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2auZ4jz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.