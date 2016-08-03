Aug 3 Iteris Inc

* On July 29, co entered agreement with investor group that currently beneficially owns about 7.2 percent of company's outstanding common stock; Agreed to adopt resolution in accordance with bylaws to increase size of board of directors of company from seven to eight directors

* Agreed to reduce size of board to 7 or 6 directors if independent director is not selected before filing of proxy for 2016 annual meeting

* Pursuant to agreement company agreed to nominate a company slate of directors for election at company's 2016 annual meeting

* To fill newly created vacancy on board by appointing Kyle Cerminara as a member of board, effective August 1, 2016

* To retain a recruiting firm to locate a qualified independent director to join board