Aug 3 Iteris Inc
* On July 29, co entered agreement with investor group that
currently beneficially owns about 7.2 percent of company's
outstanding common stock; Agreed to adopt resolution in
accordance with bylaws to increase size of board of directors of
company from seven to eight directors
* Agreed to reduce size of board to 7 or 6 directors if
independent director is not selected before filing of proxy for
2016 annual meeting
* Pursuant to agreement company agreed to nominate a company
slate of directors for election at company's 2016 annual meeting
* To fill newly created vacancy on board by appointing Kyle
Cerminara as a member of board, effective August 1, 2016
* To retain a recruiting firm to locate a qualified
independent director to join board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: