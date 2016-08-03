Aug 3 ING Bank Slaski SA :
* The Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski
, may be interested in acquisitions, but organic growth
remains its priority, the chief executive of ING Bank Slaski,
Brunon Bartkiewicz said on Wednesday.
* "Organic growth is (our) priority, but it may be
strengthened by investment buys. For many years we were excluded
from this channel, but the limits have been removed in this
respect. We have full freedom of maneuver," Bartkiewicz told
reporters.
* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that ING Bank
Slaski is interested in buying the Polish division of Austrian
bank Raiffeisen.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)