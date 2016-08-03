BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra energy partners announces 35th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase
* Quarterly distribution increase of 1.25 cents to $0.66375 per unit
* Declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.66375 per unit
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates