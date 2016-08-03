Aug 3 Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra energy partners announces 35th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase

* Quarterly distribution increase of 1.25 cents to $0.66375 per unit

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.66375 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)