* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Spectra Energy Corp
* Quarterly net income from controlling interests was $149 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For quarter, ongoing net income from controlling interests was $169 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share
* Quarterly operating revenues $ 1,159 million $ 1,192 million
* Says Spectra Energy Partners Q2 operating revenue $618 million versus $603 million last year
* Q2 2016 dividend of $0.405 per share
* Says continue to expect full year dividend coverage of 1.2 times for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates