Aug 3 NextEra Energy Inc

* Agreed to sell $1.50 billion of equity units to goldman, sachs & co., credit suisse and mizuho securities

* Nextera energy announces sale of equity units

* Net proceeds from sale, which are expected to be $1.45 billion will be added to general funds of nextera energy capital holdings