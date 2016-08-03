BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Halyard Health Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $400 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.90
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 total net sales, on a constant currency basis, are expected to range from a decline of 2 percent to 4 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates