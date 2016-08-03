Aug 3 SPX Flow Inc :

* Narrowed 2016 adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.85 to $2.05 per share

* Qtrly revenues declined 14.0% to $528.8 million, from $615.1 million in year-ago quarter

* Company also recorded $10.8 million of special charges related to its previously announced realignment program in Q2

* During Q3, plan to refinance all of $600 million senior notes due in 2017

* Q2 gaap loss per share $8.52 including items

* Now expect $60 million of savings to be achieved in 2016, up from our previous target of $40 million

* SPX Flow Inc sees 2016 loss per share $8.20 to $8.40

* Total cost of global realignment program now expected to be approximately $160 million

* Also recorded impairment charge of $173.6 million related to certain intangible assets within its power and energy reportable segment in quarter

* Reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.46 for quarter

* Increased target savings from realignment program to about $135 million

* At bottom line, we narrowed our full year 2016 eps guidance range to $1.85 to $2.05 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $537.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees reduced revenue and segment income in second half of 2016 due to lower than anticipated orders in first half

* Sees 2016 revenue $2,040 to $2,090 million

* SPX Flow Inc sees annualized savings of approximately $130 million fully realized by 2018 from global realignment program

* Recorded an impairment charge of $252.8 million to reduce goodwill of reporting unit to its implied fair value in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)