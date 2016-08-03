BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q4 EPS $1.87
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year
Aug 3 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.59 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* Quarterly net sales $4,206 million versus $3,858 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $4.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue $3,925 - $4,000 million
* Sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of $750 million to $800 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $16,250 to $16,450 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $16.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $4.2 billion
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44
* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results