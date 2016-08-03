BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
Aug 3 Allergan Plc :
* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $375 million in net revenues excluding sales of Allergan's branded products
* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $0.05 in earnings per share
* Allergan announces sale of Anda distribution business to Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Allergan Plc says deal valued at $500 million
* Anda to be reported as discontinued operations beginning with Q2 2016 earnings report on August 8, 2016
* For full year 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $1.5 billion in third-party net revenue and approximately $0.15 in EPS
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Mettrum Health - Co, Canopy Growth Corporation announce that Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued final order approving proposed acquisition