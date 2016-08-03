BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Ceva Inc :
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to $17.1 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Ceva, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $17.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates