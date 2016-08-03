Aug 3 Radcom Ltd

* Q2 revenue rose 49 percent to $7.2 million

* Reiterating 2016 revenue guidance range of $28-$29.5 million, up 50%-58% compared with 2015

* Radcom reports q2 & h1 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $6.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track in implementing current at&t contract and recently signed a product expansion, as well as a multi-year maintenance agreement