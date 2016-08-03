MOVES-Citi reshuffles top bankers in client relationship focus
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* July daily futures volume up 7% on double-digit growth in gasoil, other oil, interest rates and equity indices
* July total commodities monthly adv 2.7 million versus 2.5 million in july 2015
* Intercontinental exchange reports ice & nyse july 2016 statistics
* July total futures and options adv 4.36 million versus 4.06 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Revenues increased almost 12 percent, or $266 million, for Q1, compared to Q1 fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: