MOVES-Citi reshuffles top bankers in client relationship focus
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
Aug 3 Dineequity Inc :
* Dineequity Inc Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 0.2% at ihop and declined 4.2% at Applebee's
* Revised ihop's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0% for 2016
* For FY 2016 co reiterated expectations for capital expenditures to be roughly $8 million
* Dineequity reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2016
* Qtrly ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales increased 0.2% for Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 4.2% for q2 of 2016
* Qtrly gaap EPS of $1.45
* Qtrly adjusted EPS (non-gaap) of $1.59
* Revised Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 3.0% and negative 4.5% for fiscal 2016
* Dineequity inc says revised expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $342 million and $352 million for 2016
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Revenues increased almost 12 percent, or $266 million, for Q1, compared to Q1 fiscal year 2016