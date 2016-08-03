Aug 3 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* Q2 net profit 19.9 million euros ($22.29 million) versus loss 60.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 2.1 million euros versus loss 95.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 504.1 million euros versus 519.3 million euros a year ago

* Net financial debt at June 30, 2016, 422.4 million euros versus 526.3 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Results achieved in the first half year of the plan's implementation confirm the possibility to reach the objectives set for 2016

* Group feels it is reasonable to believe that the goal to save 60 million euros by the end of 2018 will be reached already in 2016