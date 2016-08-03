Aug 3 Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot announces redemption of 9.75% senior secured notes due 2019

* Aggregate principal outstanding of notes is $250 million

* Notes will be redeemed for cash at price equal to 104.875 percent of principal amount of notes plus accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)