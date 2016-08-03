Aug 3 Wolfden Resources

* In order to earn 100% interest in property, optioner will make cash payments to Wolfden totalling c$3.25 million over a 3-year period

* Wolfden Resources Corp says has entered into a definitive option agreement with 2520885 Ontario Inc. And Galway Metals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)