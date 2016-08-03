Aug 3 Newfield Exploration Co :

* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 million

* Announced signing of two separate purchase and sale agreements to divest substantially all of its assets in Texas

* Transactions include Newfield's unconventional assets in eagle ford shale and conventional natural gas assets in south and west Texas

* Proceeds from sale of Texas assets will replenish cash balance, position for timely acceleration of "stack development"

* Second agreement for conventional natural gas assets in south Texas was signed with an undisclosed party

* Newfield expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of two transactions

* Expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of these two transactions