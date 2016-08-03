Aug 3 Newfield Exploration Co :
* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for
nearly $390 million
* Announced signing of two separate purchase and sale
agreements to divest substantially all of its assets in Texas
* Transactions include Newfield's unconventional assets in
eagle ford shale and conventional natural gas assets in south
and west Texas
* Proceeds from sale of Texas assets will replenish cash
balance, position for timely acceleration of "stack development"
* Second agreement for conventional natural gas assets in
south Texas was signed with an undisclosed party
* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for
nearly $390 million
* Newfield expects to update its 2016 production guidance
upon closing of two transactions
* Expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon
closing of these two transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)