MOVES-Citi reshuffles top bankers in client relationship focus
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
Aug 3 IBM
* The Weather Company will be working with airmap to allow Airmap to deliver real-time hyperlocal weather data directly to drone operators
* Drone operators will be able to access weather data from the weather co via Airmap's app for iOS,Apple Watch,Airmap's Apis for developers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Revenues increased almost 12 percent, or $266 million, for Q1, compared to Q1 fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: