BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses
Aug 3 Biokhimik :
* Says N.C. Develop increases its stake in company to 18.64 percent from 14.03 percent Source text - bit.ly/2ahPOkz
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses
* Says Q4 revenue was $13.6 billion versus $14.05 billion a year ago
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth