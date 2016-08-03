Aug 3 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA :

* Buys the US-based Spark VC LLC for 9.8 million zlotys ($2.5 million)

* Investor acquires the company's 10 million series C shares and 88.3 million series B shares in exchange for Spark VC LLC

* Informed about the series B and C share issue in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)