BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 Cubic Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 sales $375.2 million, up 8 percent
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $0.85 to $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $384.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion
* Says total backlog of $2.672 billion as of June 30, 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source - bit.ly/2azYcHZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.