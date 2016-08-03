Aug 3 Exxon Mobil

* Exxon Mobil anticipates a 2016 investment level below $23.2 billion target that was referenced last quarter - sec filing

* Exxon Mobil says actual spending could vary depending on progress of individual projects and property acquisitions Source text: bit.ly/2azZKln