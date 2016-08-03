BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 Exxon Mobil
* Exxon Mobil anticipates a 2016 investment level below $23.2 billion target that was referenced last quarter - sec filing
* Exxon Mobil says actual spending could vary depending on progress of individual projects and property acquisitions
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.