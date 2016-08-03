BRIEF-Corvel reports qtrly EPS $0.36
* Corvel announces revenues and earnings
Aug 3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Trading statement
* Performed well in first half of 2016
* Continue to expect group revenue to be in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln for full year
* Expect West-Ward Columbus revenue to increase to between $700 mln to $750 mln in 2017 as new product launches accelerate
* For full year, we continue to expect revenue for combined generics business to be in range of $640 mln to $670 mln
* Expect to achieve cost savings in range of $35 mln to $45 mln by end of 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, due to a strong dollar and fewer selling days compared to the year-ago quarter.