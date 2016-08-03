BRIEF-Nustar GP Holdings earnings Q4 per share $0.14
* Nustar GP Holdings, LLC reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
Aug 3 United Hunter Oil & Gas :
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. terminates investment agreement with due South Energy, Ltd.
* In process of reviewing several O&G investment opportunities,pursue investments, JV opportunities that are energy related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nustar GP Holdings, LLC reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)