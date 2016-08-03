UPDATE 1-Harley's 2016 shipments fall short, forecasts dull 2017
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
Aug 3 Acore Capital LP:
* Delphi Financial Group, Inc has increased its initial $1.6 billion capital commitment to a new total of $2.8 billion
* Expects to fully deploy initial capital commitment by end of Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses