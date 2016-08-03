BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 Lightbridge Corp
* On august 2, lightbridge entered into an investors rights agreement with general international holdings
* Granted general international certain registration rights, preemptive rights with respect to future equity offerings by co until aug 2, 2019
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.