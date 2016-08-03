UPDATE 1-Harley's 2016 shipments fall short, forecasts dull 2017
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
Aug 3 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq Inc anticipate that amount of unrecognized tax benefits at june 30, 2016 will significantly decrease in next twelve months as co expects to settle certain tax audits
* Nasdaq Inc anticipates that such adjustments will not have a material impact on co's consolidated financial position or results of operations Source text: bit.ly/2axJtQV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates, and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period
* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses