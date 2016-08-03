BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 AT&T Inc
* AT&T Inc - AT&T Mobility has reached a new tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America in benefits negotiations
* AT&T Inc - Agreement focuses on benefits, including health care, and will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.