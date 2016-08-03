UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise on signs of economic recovery
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Canada - Federal budget deficit will start to narrow again in 2017/18
* Fitch On Canada - Trudeau government which took office in November 2015 will increase government spending to mitigate economic impact of oil price fall
* Fitch On Canada - Slower GDP growth,lower oil prices impact on national income, have caused fiscal outlook to deteriorate compared to last review Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)
* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.