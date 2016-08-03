Aug 3 Allgeier SE :

* Preliminary Q2 total output increased from continued operations by 12 percent to 127 million euros ($141.94 million)

* Preliminary Q2 adjusted consolidated EBITDA amounted to 10.1 million euros, up by 42 percent

* Preliminary Q2 consolidated EBITDA from continuing operations at 7.6 million euros, up 19 percent

* Preliminary Q2 consolidated EBIT from continuing operations at 4.8 million euros, up 50 percent

* Sees 10 percent increase in total output in H2

* Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is expected to grow even more than total output in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)