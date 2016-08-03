Aug 3 Nikkei:

* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2alGS9i) Further company coverage: