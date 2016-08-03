BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
Aug 3 Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association
* Boards from four unions at Southwest Airlines all completed votes of "no confidence" in CEO, COO of airline
* Representative organizations include TWU 556, AMFA, pilots (SWAPA), ground operations (TWU 555) employees
* All four groups, representing nearly 80 percent of company's workforce Source text for Eikon:
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.