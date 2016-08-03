Aug 3 Macrogenics Inc

* On track for three new ind submissions in 2016-2017

* Macrogenics provides update on corporate progress and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Macrogenics inc q2 revenue $80.7 mln

* Macrogenics inc q2 rev view $27.2 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Macrogenics inc - entered into collaboration with janssen to develop mgd015

* Macrogenics inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of june 30, 2016, were $265.6 mln, compared to $339.0 mln as of december 31, 2015

* Macrogenics inc - total revenue $80.7 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to $6.7 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2015

* Macrogenics inc - net income was $40.5 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to net loss of $21.4 mln