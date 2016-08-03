BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
Aug 3 Macrogenics Inc
* On track for three new ind submissions in 2016-2017
* Macrogenics provides update on corporate progress and second quarter 2016 financial results
* Macrogenics inc q2 revenue $80.7 mln
* Macrogenics inc q2 rev view $27.2 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Macrogenics inc - entered into collaboration with janssen to develop mgd015
* Macrogenics inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of june 30, 2016, were $265.6 mln, compared to $339.0 mln as of december 31, 2015
* Macrogenics inc - total revenue $80.7 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to $6.7 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* Macrogenics inc - net income was $40.5 mln for quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to net loss of $21.4 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.