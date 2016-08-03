Aug 3 Myriad Genetics Inc :

* Myriad Genetics signs definitive agreement to acquire Assurex Health

* Deal for $225 million upfront

* Deal has potential for $185 million in additional performance-based milestones

* Intends to fund transaction through cash on hand and debt

* Obtained committed debt financing from JPmorgan Chase & Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)