Aug 3 Veresen Inc

* Will pursue sale of its power generation business and will suspend its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan

* Intends to initially apply proceeds of sale of power business to reduce its debt outstanding

* Has engaged TD Securities Inc. As company's sole financial advisor on divestiture of power business

* Increased 2016 distributable cash guidance to be in range of $1.03 per common share to $1.13 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: