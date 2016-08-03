BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Veresen Inc
* Will pursue sale of its power generation business and will suspend its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan
* Intends to initially apply proceeds of sale of power business to reduce its debt outstanding
* Has engaged TD Securities Inc. As company's sole financial advisor on divestiture of power business
* Increased 2016 distributable cash guidance to be in range of $1.03 per common share to $1.13 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation