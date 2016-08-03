BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Allstate Corp Qtrly Revenues From Property
* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.62
* Liability insurance premiums $7,814 million versus. $7,549 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $8.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S